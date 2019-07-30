Kidney recipient Brian’s donation

Kidney recipient Brian Smith from Garvagh has raised £940 to help support local kidney patients through charity Kidney Care UK.

Praising Brian and his partner Elaine, Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson said: “Brian and Elaine organised a hugely successful awareness and fundraising evening held on Valentine’s weekend at Garvagh Rangers Supporters Club.

“I send my grateful thanks on behalf of Kidney Care UK to everyone who helped to make this evening such a huge success in coming along to support Brian and his efforts on behalf of his fellow kidney patients,” she added.

Kidney Care UK provides dedicated support and assistance to kidney patients including dialysis patients, transplant recipients and those waiting on a transplant, and their families across the local renal units including at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

Brian and Elaine also held a coffee morning at Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Coleraine to raise awareness of the need to support patients.

Brian and Elaine are pictured with Pat Shelly, President of Garvagh Rangers Club, Kidney Care NI Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson and kidney recipient Heather Vance.

If you can help support Kidney Patients in Northern Ireland, please contact Jo-Anne by email at ambassadorni@kidneycareuk.org. To find out how Kidney Care UK can support you or how you can get involved and support the charity by visiting kidneycareuk.org.