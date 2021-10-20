Killowen’s Heritage Games day

P6 from Killowen PS who have been involved in the NI100 Heritage Sports Games

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Good Relations and Sport Development Departments delivered the sessions to celebrate the NI100 Heritage Games throughout the Coleraine school.

A school spokesperson said: “This has given Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils an opportunity to experience activities and playground games from the past 100 years, using imagination and creativity.

“The children were taken back to 1921 and travelled through the decades to modern times.”

The Heritage Games are part of the Council’s NI 100 programme marking the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

The aim of the Games is: “Connecting with the past through play. An educational programme for the younger generation looking back at how school yard games have developed over the last 100 years and how many of them are still played today.”

