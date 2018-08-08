Kilrea poet dedicates verse to Inga-Maria

After a recent visit to the memorial stone erected in Ballypatrick Forest near Ballycastle Ballycastle in memory of the murdered German backpacker Inga-Maria Hauser, a Kilrea poet has been moved to put her thoughts into verse.

Clare McCotter was present for the unveiling of the memorial stone when she recited a trilogy of poems she had written to mark the 30th anniversary of the murder:

MEMORIAL DEER

This evening

from the bracken margins

one seemed to clock me

standing beside the date

your tiny hand

first plucked

starfish from the air

that other

etched beneath

when you scratched

and clawed

and bled

but if turned to stone

like the fawn

when a shadow stoops

in long grasses

or the listener

with dark news

pointed at his chest

you might still be here

and loved less

asked to tell

why no bruises

were ever seen

why you didn’t scream

the cedars down

why you couldn’t read

scent messages on the wind.

That night

the deer fled

hill mist in their eyes

their hearts snow-drenched tulips.