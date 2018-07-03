Kilrea pupils give away their uniforms

Pupils from St Columba’s Primary School, Kilrea wore their civvies for the last two days of term after donating their outgrown uniforms to schools in Zomba, Malawi.

With guidance from P4 teacher, Miss Maria Crozier, pupils on the Rights Respecting Committee organised the collection of uniforms which were no longer needed by them. There was a huge response from parents who were delighted that these uniforms can be put to very good use in Zomba.

Other generous donations have been received from Millstrand Integrated Primary School; also from Ballyhackett and Kilrea Primary Schools. More uniforms are expected from other schools in the next week.