Kind-hearted Loreto students raise over £5000 for Trocaire during Lent

Staff and students of Loreto College Coleraine have raised a magnificent total of £5054 for Trócaire in the College’s annual Lenten fundraising campaign.

Each form class in the College collected money each week, with some classes organising specific activities, such as raffles and cake sales, to add to their funds.

Top form classes in each year group were presented with certificates of achievement, while the top fundraiser in the whole school was Ellie Dillon, Year 9, who raised a magnificent £75. Ellie’s form class, 9B, raised the highest total of all form classes in the school, a wonderful £465.80. The class and their form teacher, Mrs Sheila McBroom, were presented with awards and congratulated on this marvellous achievement and great generosity.

One of the many initiatives which attracted a lot of attention throughout the weeks of Lent was the Lego model of the Titanic, constructed by Jack Dihmis (Year 10) – students had the chance to guess how many Lego bricks were used to make the model.