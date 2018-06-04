Largest fall in road deaths here

Causeway Coast and Glens district has had the largest fall in road deaths in Northern Ireland, according to latest Police Recorded Injury Road Traffic Collisions and Casualties annual report.

Figures showed that three people were killed on the district’s roads in 2017/18 compared to ten the previous year.

The report revealed that the number of casualties seriously injured also fell from 75 in 2016/2017 to 60 in 2017/18. There were 628 slightly injured in 2016/17 compared to 593 in 2017/18. The overall total of casualties or deaths also fell from 713 to 656 over the same period.

The police report indicated that during 2017-18 the total number of road traffic collisions in NI decreased by 1.9% from 6,162 to 6,046. The overall number of casualties fell, from 9,557 to 9,051 (-5.3%) and the number of fatalities as a result of road traffic collisions decreased from 65 to 61 (-6.2%).

There were 87 fewer people seriously injured in road traffic collisions (750 compared with 837) – a decrease of 10.4% and the number of people slightly injured reduced by 4.8%, from 8,655 to 8,240.

Inspector Rosie Leech said, “Credit for this must go to those road users who adhere to the rules of the road; to our partners who work so hard to educate road users and those who construct our roads to safe standards, and the significant contribution of our emergency service colleagues, for their life-saving skills when called to attend.”