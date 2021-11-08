Leadership and Management Awards presented to members

Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan and Alderman Sharon McKillop recently received their certificates at Cloonavin.

Their success is part of an ongoing programme which aims to give members access to development opportunities and professional support to enhance their role.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We are working with NILGA towards Charter accreditation for Elected Member Learning and Development, and as part of that process we have set up a Working Group and developed an accompanying strategy to oversee our progress.

Pictured at Cloonavin are Councillor Leanne Peacock, Women’s Working Group Chairperson, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, consultant Dorothy McKee, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Alderman Sharon McKillop and Alderman Norman Hillis, Elected Member Development Working Group Chairperson

“Alderman Knight McQuillan and Alderman McKillop’s achievements have been made possible through this and I want to congratulate them on their personal commitment to learning and development.

“Both are also members of Council’s Women’s Working Group which promotes the role of women in public and community life and I’m very pleased to see this in action in such a positive way.

“I would also like to commend Councillor Cara McShane who achieved her accreditation for ILM Level 7 Award in Leadership and Management with the support of NILGA in October 2019, and three other members are currently working towards this as well.