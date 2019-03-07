Let’s rock and roll at the Riverside Theatre with return of popular show

Rock ‘N’ Roll Years and Dance Hall Days is back with a brand new show featuring George Jones, Clubsound and four wonderful singers - and it’s coming to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on March 29.

The show will transport audiences back to the nostalgic days and incredible music and artistes of the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Combining evocative love ballads with the greatest rock ‘n’ roll hit songs of the era, this show will carry the audience back to a time when dance halls were full and the youngsters danced, jived and rocked to the Four Seasons, Ruby Murray, Bobby Darin, and many many more!

After last year’s smash hit tour, this wonderful nostalgic musical is back in Coleraine by popular demand.

Paying homage to the lives and music of the Everly Bros, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, Rock ‘n’ Roll Years and Dance Hall Days is sure to have the audience dancing in the aisles.

With over 40 classic songs this is a show not to be missed.

Tickets priced at £21 are available from the Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online: www.riversidetheatre.org.uk