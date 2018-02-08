Let’s Sing Gospel concerts raise the roof...and £9,000 for charity!

Portstewart Baptist Church and The Diamond Hall at Ulster University Coleraine hosted the sixth series of concerts by the local Let’s Sing Gospel choir supported by Barazina Youth Choir, the popular children’s choir based in the Triangle area.

Barazina Youth Choir, kicked off the charity event with a set of energetic kids’ songs.

Soloist Nathan Hamlin.

With encouragement and motivation provided by Sophie Shields and Denise Rosborough the choir performed with a musical ability that belies their youth.

Two years ago Let’s Sing Gospel announced they would not be performing again but popular demand from choir members and local people encouraged Tony Morrison and Jonny Boyd to bring the choir together again for at least one more year.

The choir’s songs were uplifting and sung with joy, harmony, movement and enthusiasm and were backed by a nine piece band including brass and strings. The musical backing was arranged by Jonny and the addition of the strings especially in ‘Morning of Wonder’ and ‘Alleluia’ brought a true sense of worship.

Highlights of the concerts this year were the soloists. Chris Robinson, who has appeared as a soloist with the choir since the beginning back in 2012, sang with passion and worship especially in his own composition ‘I Am His’. Hannah Hamilton produced a wonderful version of Whitney Houston’s song ‘Hold On’. The trio of Jonny Boyd, Chris Robinson and Tony Morrison presented Jonny’s arrangement of ‘Oh Praise the Name’. The three harmonies blended to create a great sound. A new face to the ‘Let’s Sing’ choir this year was Nathan Hamlin and what a performance he gave especially in ‘I Am So Satisfied’ the final song of the evening when his powerful voice soared and brought rapturous applause. The concerts have raised over £9000 for the chosen charities this year.

Soloist Hannah Hamilton.

Thanks to sponsors McCauley Wray, Sam Creith Motors, Winton and Company Estates and Lynas Foods, to Festival Production for their sound engineering and students from the Northern Regional College’s media department for providing AV support. Thanks also to Richard McAuley Photography for capturing the event in photographs.

Soloist Chris Robinson.

Gwyneth Reid, Heather Montgomery and Louise Elliot, the string section.