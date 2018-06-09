Local crowds help celebrate a century of the Ulster Farmers’ Union

Vintage farming techniques were the focus of attention recently as the Ulster Farmers’ Union celebrated their Centenary with a memorable series of events at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Cultra.

UFU President Ivor Ferguson said: “It was encouraging to see so many people including our members, were able to join us and celebrate this key milestone in our organisation’s history. From the sound of the bell planter in the field planting potatoes to the horses making their way through the rural town, the smell of the freshly made soda-bread in the farm kitchens and families generally enjoying themselves, it was a true spectacle for all the senses and for all ages.

UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt from Bushmills with his granddaughter Jane Morrison pictured at the Celebration Weekend at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum.

“The younger visitors discovered how farms were run before all the machinery was invented whilst our older visitors enjoyed reminiscing over the various techniques they were so familiar with in their younger days.”

Farming has always been an important part of Northern Ireland’s economy and the UFU has been at the forefront of agricultural issues for 100 years. Today Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry turns over £4.8billion annually and employs over 100,000 people. Mr Ferguson explained: “Farmers are the foundation of the agri-food industry. We take great pride in producing the high quality, safe, traceable, affordable food that consumers enjoy.”

“We are very grateful to Barclays for their kind sponsorship which helped us to run this anniversary event and commemorate our Centenary in such fitting fashion.

“We also want to pay tribute to those who donated generously to our Anniversary appeal for the Air Ambulance NI. It is our target this year to raise £100,000 for this life-saving local charity that is such a valuable asset to our rural communities.”

UFU Deputy President Victor Chestnutt from Bushmills with UFU Policy Officer Geoff Thompson. Visitors were asked to guess the weight of the Charolais bull with donations going towards Air Ambulance NI.

Lorna Shannon from Cloughmills, pictured with Seamus the donkey and her pedlars certificate, was part of the Ulster Farmers' Union Centenary Celebrations at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum at Cultra.