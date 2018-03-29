Local stores come up trumps in awards

MCool’s Supervalu in Ballymoney and McCaughan’s Mace in Armoy have scooped top awards at Musgrave’s annual awards event at the Culloden Estate & Spa.

SuperValu Store of the Year winner, McCool’s SuperValu in Ballymoney, Centra Store of the Year winner, Lusty’s Centra in Larne and Mace Store of the Year winner, McCaughan’s Mace in Armoy were greeted on stage by Managing Director of Musgrave, Michael McCormack and Sales Director for SuperValu and Centra, Nigel Maxwell.

The evening, hosted by TV presenter Claire McCollum, also saw Mace Sion Mills announced as Newcomer of the Year, which was sponsored by Kerry Foods.

SuperValu Limavady was crowned winner of Fundraiser of the Year for Action Cancer and Campbell’s Mace, Ahoghill won Fundraiser of the Year for NI Chest Heart and Stroke, both Musgrave’s charity partners.

Musgrave organises the awards ceremony each year to showcase and recognise its 240 independent retailers in Northern Ireland across the SuperValu, Centra and Mace brands and finalists are selected using a rigorous

selection process involving several rounds of performance and standards audits.

Twenty eight finalists were recognised as retailers competed in 13 categories which were sponsored by Britvic, Coca-Cola, Hovis and Kerry Foods, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.

Finalists from Mace competed for gold in the Store Over and Store Under 1800 sqft categories and Centra finalists battled to be crowned winners of the High Convenience retailer, Food Market Retailer and Company Owned titles. SuperValu finalists competed in the Highly Commended and Company Owned categories before the coveted ‘Store of the Year’ titles were awarded.

Speaking at the event, Musgrave Managing Director, Michael McCormack, said:

“Huge congratulations to all of our winners at this year’s Store of the Year Awards. It was a tough competition with many wonderful contenders and the judging process this year was as rigorous as ever.

“The Musgrave Store of the Year Awards are a part of a continuous drive to maintain the highest possible retail standards across the company.”