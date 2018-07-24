London delegation visits Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus

A delegation from the City of London Corporation has visited the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus in Coleraine.

The tour reflects the Corporation’s strong relationship with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and The Honourable The Irish Society which is built on historical and cultural links.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers pictured with Edward Montgomery, The Honourable Irish Society, Dr Karise Hutchinson, University of Ulster Provost, Catherine Mc Guinness, City of London Corporation Policy Chairperson and William Elliott, Global Exports and Investment.

This most recent visit, hosted by the Council, follows a high profile reception held in London’s Guildhall in March which showcased the Enterprise Campus to a range of businesses based in the city.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers said: “Council has fostered an important connection with the City of London Corporation and we are delighted to continue to highlight what the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer. With continued interest in the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, the return of The Open in 2019, our world-class University and our stunning tourist product, it is a superb place to live, visit and work.”

After receiving a presentation on the area’s economic prospects, the delegation also heard from Ulster University’s Coleraine Provost Dr Karise Hutchinson who outlined the University’s 50th anniversary plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary plans and showcased the courses and opportunities available to students in the area.

The day also included a visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club to hear more about the area’s preparations for The 148th Open next year.