Looking at Landscape exhibition by three local schools

GCSE Art & Design students from three local schools have been taking part in a Shared Education Project exploring landscapes of the north coast.

The students, from Loreto College, Coleraine Grammar School and St Joseph’s College, took part in the project during the Autumn term.

Funded by the Shared Education Signature Project, the activity gave students from all three schools the opportunity to work together alongside local artist Sarah Carrington.

An exhibition of work inspired by the current ‘Looking at Landscape’ exhibition at the Ulster Museum, produced by Year 11 students from the three schools is running in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, until February 17.