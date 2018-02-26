Loreto celebrate exam success

The return to school after the February Mid Term break saw good news celebrated at Loreto College Coleraine.

The College’s academic results saw the school placed fourth in the A Level League Tables for Northern Ireland, published in the Irish News.

A school spokesperson said: “These A Level performances (based on the Summer 2017 examination results) confirm Loreto College as the leading school in the area and this is something of which everyone at the College is justifiably very proud.”

Commenting on the Summer 2017 successes, Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, said of the A Level students: “I was absolutely delighted with the performance of our A Level students who produced our best set of A Level results ever. Every pupil achieved passes in all of their subjects, with an outstanding 91.3% achieving three or more grades A* - C. 47% of all grades achieved by our students were A* or A grades and over 80% of all grades achieved were a grade B or better.

“This is a fantastic reward for all of our students and their teachers and I am delighted that we have been able to build on a very successful set of results from 2016. Among our top performers, twenty-seven students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better, with Maggie McBride, Mark Cassidy, Emma Crossley and Sean Quinn achieving three A* grades or better.

“I would like to congratulate the students and their teachers on achieving such wonderful results. They all deserve great credit for their hard work and dedication throughout the past two years and I am delighted by their continued success.”