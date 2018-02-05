Loreto students enjoy ski trip

A group of forty Year 9 and Year 10 students from Loreto College Coleraine recently spent a week in Bulgaria learning to ski, accompanied by four members of Loreto staff.

The group stayed in the ski resort of Pamparova, Bulgaria, where the students and teachers had the opportunity to work with fully qualified instructors, who work with their groups throughout the entire ski day, ensuring safety, progress and lots of fun on the slopes.

During the week, the students from Loreto had ski lessons both morning and afternoon. After dinner, they then enjoyed a full evening programme of different activities, including games such as bowling, activities such as toboganning, a karaoke evening and at the end of the week, a Diploma presentation followed by a disco.

The Loreto Year 9 and 10 skiers all made amazing progress, with already advanced skiers taking on the challenge of black runs and first-time skiers taking on blue runs and moving further up the mountain as the week went on. The advanced skiers even got to try a taster session of snowboarding, which they very much

enjoyed.

Teachers Mrs Oonah McEwan, Ms Sinead Mullan, Mr Sean Murtagh and Mr Fearghal Collins, who accompanied the group, paid tribute to the Loreto students for the spirit and energy with which they entered into all the week’s activities. The students described their week in Bulgaria as a fantastic experience, which

they would never forget, and many of them returned to Loreto College quite determined to go skiing again as soon as they had the opportunity!