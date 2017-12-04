Love is in the air for Ewart and Hazel

Ratheane Care Home, Coleraine, was filled with love on November 29 as resident Ewart and wife Hazel Toms celebrated their emerald wedding anniversary.

Staff at the Care Home held a celebratory party to celebrate the milestone anniversary for Ewart aged 74 and his wife Hazel, who visits the home daily, inviting family, friends and residents along for a special evening of tea, cake and laughter.

Ewart and Hazel met when they were just 16 at the Boathouse Dance Hall. Ewart asked Hazel to dance and the happy couple then ‘courted’ for two years and got married at the age of 19. They have two sons and two daughters, and are now the proud grandparents of five grandchildren. Ewart said: “The secret to a happy marriage is give and take.”