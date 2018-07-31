Mabel’s ‘Big Breakfast’ cooks up a fantastic £4,000 for Laurel House

A fundraiser called “Mabel’s Big Breakfast” held in Ballymoney Rugby Club in April has raised a fantastic £4,000 for Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit at Antrim Hospital.

Having received treatment at Laurel House, Mabel Campbell wanted to give something back in recognition of the care she received, so she organised the tasty event.

Handing over the cheque to representatives from Laurel House, Mabel said: I would like to thank everyone who helped in any way to make the event possible, to all who donated food for the breakfast, to those who cooked, washed dishes, served at the tables, collected money at the door, decorated the hall.

“Indeed it would have been an impossible task, without all the generous support and help given. A special thank you to all the local businesses, too numerous to mention, who gave prizes, so willingly for the raffle. A massive thank you to all who attended on the day and to those who donated afterwards so generously.”

