Macosquin kids reach choir final

Macosquin Primary School has won a place in the junior section finals of the BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year.

Over the course of nine weeks, 62 choirs from across Northern Ireland have been singing to impress as they battle it out for a place in the final of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year.

Presented by John Toal and Kerry McLean, the series has been recorded at seven venues across Northern Ireland, with the junior semi-final programme broadcast on March 24 from Regent House School, Newtownards on BBC Radio Ulster.

The series will culminate in a live final from the Ulster Hall, Belfast, this Sunday April 7, which will also be recorded for the first time for BBC NI television.

Competing for a place in the final in the junior section semi-final recorded at Regent House, with presenter Kerry McLean, were: Ballyholme Primary School, Bangor; Macosquin Primary, Coleraine; Ebrington Primary School, Derry; Holy Family Primary, Omagh; St Clare’s Abbey Primary, Newry, and Pond Park Primary, Lisburn.

It was Pond Park Primary, Macosquin Primary and Ebrington Primary who impressed the judging panel, made up of Richard Yarr, Senior Producer Classical Music, BBC Radio Ulster; Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council for Northern Ireland and Rebekah Coffey, soprano and vocal coach.