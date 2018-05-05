Man dies after road crash

A man has died in a road traffic collision in Coleraine, police have said.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash on the Ballyrashane Road this morning, Saturday, May 5.

Constable Boyd said: "We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. We would especially like to hear from anyone that may be able to help us trace the movements of the deceased's vehicle, a blue Nissan 350Z, between 9pm on Friday night and the time the collision was reported shortly after 8am this morning."

Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 348 05/05/18.

The Ballyrashane Road remains closed and motorists should avoid the area.