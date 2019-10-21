Man injured after paragliding incident at NI beach

A man in his early 30s has been injured in a paragliding incident at Whiterocks Beach in Portrush, Co Antrim.

The incident happened around 2.30pm yesterday when the Coastguard received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service requesting assistance.

Rescue operation for paraglider

Rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle recovered the man from the sand dunes, where he landed.

According to the BBC he was brought to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine for treatment before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.