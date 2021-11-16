Man sentenced for Bushmills firearm incident
Today (November 16) at Antrim Crown Court, 64-year-old Keith Grimsey was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Detective Sergeant Moyne, from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “On Friday 27 December 2019, a 51-year-old woman was threatened by Grimsey inside a property in the Church Street area of Bushmills.
“At the time of the incident Grimsey was brandishing an imitation firearm.
“This was an extremely frightening experience for the victim, during which Grimsey used an imitation pistol to induce fear of a violent attack.
“The possession or use of firearms, imitation or otherwise, is unacceptable in any modern society.
“I would ask anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.”
