Man took vehicle from car wash

A man with an address at Coleraine’s Union Street has pleaded guilty at the town’s magistrates court to taking a Skoda Superb without authority from the ‘Foamula 1’ car wash near his home on September 16.

Kurtis Irwin (19) also admitted using the car without insurance at Ballylagan Road near Coleraine and being unlicensed and pleaded guilty to burglary of F1 Carwash and obstructing a police officer in the execution of her duty. The case was adjourned until February 26 for a pre-sentence report and the defendant released on £500 bail