Marathon man ‘Oggie’, 60, on course for record

A 60-year-old athlete who is already on track to set a world marathon record for those aged in their 60s is now aiming to complete 100 more of the 26-mile tests in just one year.

Eugene Winters, known affectionately as ‘Oggie’, is from the seaside town of Portstewart and only completed his first marathon as recently as 2012, when he was aged 55.

That year’s Belfast City Marathon was his first and he has since gone on to complete 300 such endurance tests – a feat he achieved over the course of a remarkable 270 weeks.

He is no slow poke either. Mr Winters is well on course to set a world record for the most marathons completed in under four hours for a person aged over 60.

For his feat of 100 marathons in 52 weeks, he is hoping to have the task complete by this time next week.

With trademark enthusiasm, he is already looking ahead to this year’s Belfast City Marathon.

“I love the Belfast City Marathon and it’s one I will never forget as it was my first marathon,” he said.

“I hope that my story helps others to get out and run. After all, age is just a number!”

Close to 17,000 participants are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall on May Day Monday, May 7, for the Deep RiverRock marathon.

This year’s event will also feature, alongside the main event, a wheelchair race, a marathon team relay, and an eight-mile walk and fun run.

The official charity partner for this year’s event is Mencap Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Mencap are the voice for people with learning disabilities, by challenging yourself in this year’s Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon you will help Mencap support even more people with a learning disability through their education, employment and family life programmes. The money you raise will help Mencap provide its life-changing services.”