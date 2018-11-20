Margaret’s Christmas dinner for all

A Coleraine woman who is organising a Christmas dinner for anyone who will be alone is preparing for her 33rd year of generosity.

Margaret Peacock, who is also at the helm of Fibromyalgia North West, is inviting anyone who will be on their own on December 25 to a day of festive fun at Rathain Fold, Union Street, Coleraine from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

The day consists of a four course Christmas dinner, afternoon entertainment, bingo, raffle, presents for everyone, and high tea.

Transport is available from 11.30am.

Margaret said: “It is so important that no one spends Christmas alone.

“Already we have over 40 guests and we expect our number to rise to 60. We depend solely on the generosity of people, who have supported us.

“Anyone, who would like to donate a gift, or a raffle prize can leave them in Flawless, Abbey Street, Coleraine.”

If you would like to attend the event at Rathain on Christmas Day or know someone who would, please contact Margaret Peacock, 07901571560, or Debbie Davis 07513202755