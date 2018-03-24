Maritime charity: The people of Coleraine rely on seafarers

The world’s oldest maritime welfare charity is asking churches in Coleraine to remember the world’s seafarers in a special service.

Congregations from around the world will take part in Sea Sunday services on July 8 in aid of Sailors’ Society.

Each year, the Christian charity, which celebrated its 200th birthday on March 18, asks churchgoers to pray and give thanks for the world’s 1.6m seafarers.

Stuart Rivers, Sailors’ Society’s CEO, said: “Whether they know it or not, the people of Coleraine rely upon seafarers. More than 90 per cent of everything we own comes by sea – our clothes, phones, cars – even the bricks that make up our homes.

“Holding a Sea Sunday service for Sailors’ Society is a fantastic way of recognising the amazing work seafarers do.”

The charity, which has been holding services for more than 200 years including on board floating chapel the Speedy, has a variety of resources available at www.seasundayhero.org