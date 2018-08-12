Mark Jamieson: Friends mourn death of leading NI press photographer

One of the most respected photographers in Northern Ireland has died, aged 60.

Mark Jamieson, who was from Coleraine, was well known in the media industry for his photographs of events in north Antrim and east Londonderry.

He had been ill for a number of weeks.

A long-standing member of the Northern Ireland Press Photographers Association (NIPPA), he had won awards for his work, including one that he was very proud of: the John Harrison Memorial for his photograph of Children In Sport.

Among his friends was the actor James Nesbitt, with whom he shared a passion for Coleraine Football Club.

Freddie Parkinson, chair of the NIPRA, said: “I have known Mark for approximately 30 years and he has been a very good friend to me as we both enjoyed a great chat and a good laugh over a pint when we were not working.

“Mark was very much respected by everyone in the newspaper industry and a lot of editors and photographers spoke very highly of him and his quality of work.”

Mr Parkinson added: “Mark turned 60 earlier this year and instead of birthday presents he asked everyone to donate to cancer in memory of his late wife Donna.

“All our thoughts are with his daughter, Lindsey and all the family circle. Lindsey has not only lost her father but her best friend.

“Mark lost his wife through cancer a number of years ago and found it very hard to suffer that great loss. Each time Mark and I met up he always spoke of his daughter and his memories of his late wife.

“Everyone in the wide circle of the media today is in mourning for the loss of this great friend.”