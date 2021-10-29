Masked men burgle elderly Armoy woman’s home

Police are appealing for information following collision involving lorry and car.

Detective Sergeant Moyne said: “At around 10pm, we received a report that a female home owner, aged in her 80s, had woken up to find that approximately six masked men had broken into the property.

“They made off with a substantial sum of money in a red coloured car towards the Carrowreagh Road area, leaving the victim extremely distressed by the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2108 28/10/21.”