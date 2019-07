The Sinn Fein Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has condemned vandalism to wreaths at a war memorial in Garvagh.

Cllr Sean Bateson said: “This incident where wreaths at the war memorial in Garvagh were damaged was wrong and I condemn those responsible for this wanton act of vandalism and desecration.

“Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”