Mayor expresses condolences over Coleraine deaths
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has expressed his condolences after two men were found dead in a flat in Coleraine.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:43 am
Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The news which emerged from the Ballysally area of the town on Monday afternoon has left two families mourning the loss of their loved one, and an entire community in shock at these unexpected deaths.
“At this very sad time, my thoughts and prayers are with the men’s family members, friends and neighbours as they come to terms with what has happened. I hope they find strength from each other in the days and weeks ahead.
“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene when the alarm was raised, and we’re very grateful for the role they play in the most distressing of circumstances.”