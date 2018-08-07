Mayor meets with the Freemasons

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was among the guests at a recent Open Day hosted by The Royal Blue Masonic Lodge 404 Portstewart.

The event provided an opportunity to discover more about Freemasonry, including its history and charitable work.

The Mayor Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “I would like to thank all those at the Lodge who welcomed me to their Open Day which provided an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the organisation.

“It is clear from meeting those involved that members make an important contribution to good causes and the local community, which they have been a part of for over 100 years.”