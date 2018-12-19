Mayor’s Christmas message

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has applauded all those who contribute to community life across the area.

In her Christmas message to residents, Councillor Chivers acknowledged the efforts of many ordinary people who enhance the lives of those in our towns, villages and rural communities.

“As we approach the festive season, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our community workers for the role they play. In many cases, they share their time, skills and expertise on a voluntary basis. A recent social experiment, carried out through one of our Peace IV projects, estimates that local groups contribute £6m in voluntary effort in our local communities. We cannot underestimate the important role this sector plays within the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“Since taking up the position of Mayor, I am grateful for the opportunity to meet so many of our area’s volunteers. Their efforts reflect the true spirit of Christmas and we should all be thankful for the role they play and the difference they make.

“As Mayor I have been fortunate to meet with many of our citizens through my various engagements, which has been a highlight of the year for me. I would like to thank everyone for the goodwill, kindness and hospitality which has been shown to me on so many occasions.

“At this time of year, I would encourage everyone to reach out to those around them, especially those who need warmth and goodwill most of all. Christmas can be difficult for those who are vulnerable, lonely and unwell but we can make a positive difference through the smallest of gestures.

“Looking back on 2018, I would like to thank everyone who has helped to raise funds for my chosen charity TinyLife. I have very personal reasons for supporting this organisation, and I’m grateful to everyone who supported our fundraising efforts so far.

“As a Council, the 10th anniversary of Atlantic Sessions, brown bin roll-out and recognition for our PlasticSmart and ‘H20 on the Go’ projects are just some of the highlights.

“The ongoing regeneration work in Portrush continues to gather pace and the resort is emerging better and brighter due to the enhanced public realm, new train station, revitalise scheme and urban development grants. With the approach of The 148th Open next year it is an exciting opportunity for the area, and we look forward on building on the legacy of holding this momentous sporting occasion.

“I hope you all have a happy and peaceful Christmas and we look forward with anticipation to what 2019 will bring.”