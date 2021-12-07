Mayor visits RDA Causeway
RDA Causeway Coast and Glens directors and helpers were pleased to welcome the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes, for a visit recently.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:27 pm
Pete North, Chair, and the directors and helpers present described the work they do, indicating that in normal times about 100 young people with disabilities attended the centre weekly.
Under present conditions, attendance has had to be reduced to fortnightly to permit disinfection between groups.
The Mayor expressed concern that the pandemic had led to a reduction in the number of Volunteers attending the centre.
He also appealed to those with an interest in helping persons with a disability, or with an interest in supporting the excellent ‘equine therapy’ effects generated, to offer their help to the Group.