Mayor’s sympathies following the death of Victor Hunter

Coleraine FC legend Victor Hunter (left) pictured with his brother Allan, who also played with Coleraine as well as Ipswich Town

The club’s former player, coach and manager passed away on Saturday at the age of 84.

Offering his condolences to Mr Hunter’s family and wider circle, Councillor Holmes said: “It’s hard to think about Coleraine FC without recalling Victor’s name as well, such was his connection to the club.

“Throughout his life he gave so much to football in Coleraine in many different roles. When his playing career was over, he turned his attention to coaching, passing on his knowledge and skills to the next generation of players and becoming a much-respected mentor.

“His talent on the pitch was matched by his ability as a much-respected coach and manager and it’s clear he held a special place in the hearts of many.