McAfee Auctions’ fine furnishings

McAfee Auctions’ next sale scheduled for May 24 is one of their quarterly ‘Fine Furnishings‘ sales in their Ballymoney salerooms and is also an online sales where the public can also view, bid and buy through the thesaleroom.com.

Just short of 600 lots the sale the sale includes a varied selection of antique furniture and furnishings, paintings, clocks, collectibles, silver and jewellery.

Among the selection of furniture on offer is a fine light oak dining room suite comprising table, extra leaves, and a matching eight chair set including two carvers, matching oak sideboard, choice of sideboards and side cabinets, envelope top card tables, fine circular breakfast table and a selection of occasional, hall and side tables. A large selection of jewellery includes many diamond and other rings, earrings pendants, watches, bracelets etc.

Viewing commences on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22 and 23 from 3-5pm and 7-8.30pm and on Thursday 24, from 3.30-6.30 pm. www.mcafeeauctions.com