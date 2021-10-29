McKillop welcomes major funding for Cushendall

Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop

The Hub will transform the village’s vacant police station.

Commenting, Cllr. McKillop said: “I would like to congratulate Grow the Glens for their successful application to the Community Ownership Fund. This group of indefatigable local activists have spent five years campaigning for this vacant police station to be transformed and I am delighted that their campaigning has succeeded.

“This investment is an exciting moment for the future of Cushendall. A Digital Hub will give people the facilities to be able to work from home or close to home. As we have all seen the way we live and work change over the last eighteen months, I am delighted that Cushendall is leading the way with this modern approach.