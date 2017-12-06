Met Office issues Storm Caroline wind weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind.

The warning, which was issued on Wednesday morning, applies to counties Londonderry and Antrim.

"Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of very windy weather to much of Scotland and parts of the north of Northern Ireland on Thursday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Gusts of 60-70 mph are expected quite widely, with gusts to 80 mph possible over high ground and around exposed coasts.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."

The weather warning is valid from 6am to 6pm on Thursday.