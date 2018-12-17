Mid Winter celebrations in Garvagh Forest

A new community group called Forest Stacks is inviting members of the public into the Dark Wood of Garvagh Forest on Friday, December 21, for a Mid Winter celebration.

Anyone interested should meet at the Forest Service Office from 3.30pm and travel to the Dark Wood for the event with creative activities, storytelling and winter refreshments.

A spokesperson said: “We will celebrate the story of the Winter solstice, the longest night of the year and travel through the North, South, East and West forest portals to discover a magical Winter Solstice Crown!

“Our forest heron will help you find the way and invite you to make a wish which will take flight as we hoist our crown up into the winter sky.”

Forest Stacks is an exciting new community building initiative based in Garvagh Forest. The project has brought together a team of artists, architects and local people to design, plan and build temporary creative structures for everyone to use in the forest.

Community well-being is at the centre of this project, aiming to use the spaces as a celebratory, community-led gathering place for local people.

“We believe in the transformative power of gathering through creative cultural activity. When people come together to work collectively,

to share aspects of their culture and creative expression, they can create something valuable for themselves and their community.

“ForestStacks officially launched back in September when local people came together with a team of creatives to explore the possibilities and benefits of building something together. Since then, the group have been meeting throughout Summer and Autumn to bring these ideas to life,” said the spokesperson.

To find out more about the project, how you can get involved and to book your FREE tickets

please visit www.voluntaryarts.org/forest-stacks