The staff at Millburn Primary School are ready to light up the dance floor with their Jives, Cha Chas

and Quick Steps.

This fundraiser, which takes place at The Lodge Hotel (Coleraine), will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, March 16.

The months of preparation will hopefully pay off...which pairing will be crowned the ‘Millburn does Strictly’ champions? The only way to find out is to get yourself and plenty of friends along for what is sure to be a memorable night.

Tickets for this event are priced at £5 and are available from the Millburn Primary School office.

Afterwards, everybody will have the opportunity to display their dancing skills during the disco after party.