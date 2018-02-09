Mint Velvet comes to town

Moores of Coleraine, already home to a host of leading women’s and men’s fashion brands, have announced that Mint Velvet will be the latest addition to their women’s fashion floor.

During a recent customer survey Mint Velvet was the number one brand customers wanted to see added to the stores list of top brands and now that request has been met.

Mint Velvet was founded in 2009 by three women who, inspired by a desire for something new, set about creating a collection which was contemporary, stylish and had a luxurious everyday feel to it, without the matching price tag. As working mothers, the trio identified their own needs and desires - ‘to wear the trends in a relaxed way; to be fashionable, but not feel hampered by it’ – and this message runs through every carefully considered piece.

Mint Velvet opening in Moores of Coleraine brings relaxed glamour right to your doorstep! Beautiful clothes in an array of prints and fabrics; Mint Velvet curates the ultimate wardrobe to provide stress-free dressing by taking the trends and relaxing them. The collections keep in mind practicality so that even on the busiest of days, you will look effortlessly stylish.

Mint Velvet will open in Moores of Coleraine on February 17 with an official launch on February 24 where customers can browse whilst enjoying complimentary drinks and nibbles. The concession will be located on the First Floor.