MISSING: Can you help find missing Charlotte Denovan?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find missing Charlotte Denovan.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte Denovan from the Magherafelt area.

Charlotte has been missing since January 11 and police believe she may be in the company of an 18 year old male.

He is described as being approx 5ft 7ins tall and of a stocky build with short brown hair.

Police believe Charlotte may have recently visited Coleraine, Belfast and County Antrim in general.

Anyone who knows of Charlotte's whereabouts or who may have any information to assist Police are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1376 of 11/01/18.

