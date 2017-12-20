Mission sale concludes busy term at Loreto

The Social Justice Group at Loreto College Coleraine has had a very busy Autumn Term, with a number of events and initiatives going on to raise funds for a variety of very worthy causes.

The term’s fund-raising activities culminated on Wednesday, December 20 with the annual Mission Day, raising funds for the Loreto Missions worldwide.

Loreto’s Mission Day is the College’s annual fun day to promote fair trade, the Millennium Goals and the Loreto Missions worldwide. The day allows students from all year groups to become involved in a variety of activities such as quizzes, sporting challenges and games of skill, with the focal point being the Loreto

Christmas Market in the College Hall. Fair trade gifts as well as pre-loved jewellery and fashion accessories were on sale, and for some a definite highlight was the range of seasonal treats on offer in the café run by Year 13 students in the College’s Home Economics suite.

The College was particularly grateful to McAtamney’s Butchers, who supplied bacon and sausages, and to Pappy’s Bakery Dunloy, who supplied sodas for the Café,

both very generously donating the tasty treats free of charge.

Students also enjoyed taking part in a Sumo Wrestling challenge and an inflatable obstacle course, to say nothing of the tightly-contested Year 11 soccer tournament, which was won by 11A. Some particularly intrepid male students and staff were sponsored to have their legs waxed for the cause: screams of pain and

howls of laughter were heard as this was carried out during lunchtime.

In the afternoon, many students enjoyed forming a lively audience for Loreto’s Got Talent, organised by the College’s Head Girl, Sarah Dillon and Head Boy, Fearghal Close, along with an enthusiastic team of Senior Prefects. This year’s Loreto’s Got Talent competition was tightly contested: the winner was Year 9 singer Conor McCloskey, who performed a charismatic version of the song ‘The Gambler’. In second place (following a sing-off) was a Year 13 Band, who performed two very contrasting songs. Guest artists were former student and former Loreto’s Got Talent winner Jamie Neill, and a Year 14 boys band who received a rapturous reception.

Other activities on the day included a car wash, a basketball hoop challenge, a challenge based on popular TV programme I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and an assortment of board games and computer games.

An impressive total just short of £3000 was raised on the day for the Loreto Missions.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all the students and staff who had worked so hard in these endeavours, under the leadership of Social Justice Co-ordinator, Mrs Lorraine McCool and Mission Day Co-ordinator, Mrs Mabel McAleese.