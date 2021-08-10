MLA Bradley welcomes enforcement operation targeting litter

Figures reveal that in five days, August 2 to August 6, more than 275 fines were handed out by enforcement officers within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The crackdown marks the start of a year-long trial between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE), a specialist supplier of environmental crime services to councils across the UK, which got underway on Monday, August 2021.

Working in partnership with council officers, the new enforcement officers can issue an £80 Fixed Penalty Notice to anyone found dropping rubbish or not cleaning up after their dog. Failure to pay may result in prosecution and a much higher fine being imposed by the court as well as a potential criminal record.

The pilot will target those people who flout the rules which are in place to keep outdoor spaces clean, whilst officers will work to identify hot spot areas where littering and dog-fouling offences continue to happen.

“I welcome this operation,” said the East Londonderry MLA.

“We spend millions each year cleaning up litter.

“You only have to walk around our tourist resorts after a busy weekend to see bins overflowing and discarded packaging blowing around in the wind.

“It is a thankless task for our council staff who do a great job keeping our areas clear of litter.

“We live in a throw-away society; we all need to change our attitudes towards litter.

“I appreciate that people may be frustrated that they have been handed fines, however they are breaking the law, it is as simple as that.”