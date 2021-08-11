Mobile vaccination team is coming to Cushendall
The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team is coming to Ruairi Og GAA Club in Cushendall on Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 5pm.
Any NI residents over the age of 16 can attend for their first dose Pfizer vaccine. Those under the age of 16 with an eligibility letter can also avail of the clinic provided they bring their letter with them.
With the rise in the Delta variant and associated hospital pressures, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible. There will also be a midwife present to advise and reassure any pregnant women still to be vaccinated or anyone who has recently had a baby or are still breastfeeding.
There is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID, eg passport, driving licence, bus pass, carer’s card or bring a document that confirms your name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.
People will need to return to the area to receive their second dose.