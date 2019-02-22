Moores and The White House raise £13,227.44 for Cancer Fund for Children

Moores and The White House are celebrating reaching an amazing £13,447.44 fundraising total for the Cancer Fund for Children during their 2018 Charity Partnership.

The local stores have been supporting the charity since January 2018, with staff and customers

raising the funds through a wide range of fundraising events, from in-store collections, cycling the distance to Daisy Lodge in-store, running Belfast Marathon, sponsored walks, quiz nights and more.

The money raised will enable the charity’s team of Cancer Support Specialists to support families affected by cancer, providing them with a range of practical, emotional and financial support to help them cope with the impact it has on their lives.

Funds raised will also go towards providing children, young people and their families with free therapeutic short breaks at the charity’s short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle as

well as self-catering breaks at our Coleraine Cottages.

Simon Fisher, Group Marketing Manager, Ulster Stores Ltd, saidL “We’re so proud to support such a fantastic local charity, and are delighted to have surpassed our original fundraising target of £10,000. What’s even more rewarding is knowing that our staff and customers have helped make a real difference to local children and young people living with cancer.

“We are strongly committed to supporting local families where our stores are based. We are part of the local community so having the opportunity to give something back through our charity partnership is so important.

“For us as a company a charity partnership has been great for team building and camaraderie

between staff across both stores and head office. So many of our members of staff have been

touched to hear how Cancer Fund for Children has supported so many of our customers. To hear

that really enhances why we decided to support the charity.”

Suzanne O’Loughlin, Regional Fundraiser, Cancer Fund for Children added: “I would like to thank Moores of Coleraine and The White House for their incredible generosity throughout our charity partnership.

“We understand the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis can have on children, young people and families and rely on donations to ensure that beyond essential clinical care, family life can be supported and rebuilt.

“Our work is about ensuring families don’t have to face cancer alone, providing them with a range of practical, emotional and financial support to help them cope with the impact it has on their lives. In the Causeway Coast and Glens area we are currently supporting 40 families where a child or where a parent has been diagnosed with cancer. The amount raised is enough to pay for almost 450 hours of one to one support for families with our Cancer Support Specialists.

“We could not support our families if it wasn’t for the energy, enthusiasm and creativity of charity partners like Moores of Coleraine, The White House and their wonderful customers. We’d also like to thank the Charity Champions within the company who worked so hard at fundraising both in-store and in their local community to help push the fundraising total over the target. We cannot thank you enough for your generosity and support.”

If you are a local company who would like to work in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children to help support local families with cancer please get in touch with Suzanne O’Loughlin on 074 8314 3026 or email suzanne@cancerfundforchildren.com.

To find out more about the work of Cancer Fund for Children, go to www.cancerfundforchildren.com