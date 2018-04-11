Music video for Coleraine actress Faye

Seventeen-year-old Faye Deering from MORE Performing Arts School, Coleraine, has recently finished filming for singer/songwriter Clare Maguire’s latest music video ‘All or Nothing Love’.

Clare Maguire is a singer-songwriter based in France and has worked with Universal Music and Polydor to name but a few.

Faye embracing the cold on set.

Faye from Portrush has been a member of MORE Performing Arts School for five years and during this time completed her Grade 8 Acting Examination with Distinction.

A spokesperson for MORE said: “We are often asked to provide performers for productions and this time were asked to provide an actress for this music video.

“Faye had the experience, talent and look that the production company required.

“Filming in the late February weather was rather challenging, however, Faye is no stranger to the screen. Through her work with The Extras Dept. she was cast as an extra in Derry Girls where her ability to sing was used in an episode.

“Faye has been interested in performing for many years. She is currently planning a gap year to gain experience and develop her showreel before applying to Drama Schools. Her main interest is Shakespearean theatre but she’s very happy to enjoy a range of performance experiences when they come along.”

You can view the Clare Maguire’s music video at youTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-NQIj1ZUZE