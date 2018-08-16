New Ballysally childcare places

Something exciting is happening at Focus on Family in Ballysally and members of the public are invited to come and join in the fun.

The community group will be launching a childcare service called The Little Wonders on Wednesday, August 29, from 1pm-4pm.

The service will operate from the existing Focus on Family building (11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Ballysally) and offers space for 2-4 year old children in a new setting. Influenced by the Italian educational approach of Reggio Emelia, The Little Wonders room will feature a wealth of fun and interactive play and learning areas for little ones to enjoy and flourish in.

For more information or to find about reserving a space at The Little Wonders for your child, please contact Service Manager, Diane Martin, on 0752 223 8509.

The Little Wonders service is part of the local Ballysally & Millburn area’s drive towards promoting social enterprise in the locality. A spokesperson said: “This approach aims to provide local services that meet the needs of our communities whilst also providing local employment and income generation for the area.

“The new childcare services at Focus on Family commence on Monday, September 3, and we are delighted to once again be working alongside Coleraine SureStart Partnership in our other room to provide Two-Year-Old Programmes and Play Programmes.”