New committee for Coleraine Probus Club

The 2018 Coleraine Probus Club AGM brought some changes to the Committee, with new members standing for some of the posts and, thankfully, others remaining in the vital posts of Secretary and Treasurer.

The well-attended AGM received reports covering club meetings and activities, as well as finance.

The current ‘Aussie Flu’ bug struck club Treasurer Nigel Semple at the very last minute, and the Assistant Treasurer Derick Woods, was also unable to attend, hence financial matters then had to be dealt with by the Accounts Examiner, Graham Kane.

Following an excellent roundup of the past year’s meetings and current membership by Graham MacDonald and a farewell report from the retiring President, Rotary Club Liaison Officer Liam Hickey took the chair for the new committee elections. The members warmly welcomed the new President, Des Moore, to the post for the 2018/2019 club year - a significant year in the club’s history as this will be the 30th anniversary of the founding of Coleraine Probus, and there will definitely be some special events to mark this club milestone.

After the reports, elections and speeches, members made their way to the Lodge Hotel for a ‘Post AGM’ informal lunch and the chance to discuss what they would like to do to mark the club’s 30th birthday. The Lodge was an apt venue for that discussion, as it was in the very same place, that in 1988 the club held its inaugural meeting.