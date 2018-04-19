New events guide for Flowerfield Arts Centre

The latest free events guide for Flowerfield Arts Centre is available now.

It covers a diverse range of exhibitions, music and workshops from April to August with lots for both adults and children alike.

Highlights over the coming months include creative workshops in ‘Painting for Pleasure’, ‘Conversational Spanish for Beginners’ and ‘Machine Embroidery.’ In June and August, adults can also improve their pottery skills with a free workshop facilitated by Hey Clay ‘Throwin’ a Wobbly’. With artists on hand to help you mould some shapes, no experience is necessary.

August Craft Month will provide adults with special taster workshops in ceramics and glass making. These exciting opportunities feature porcelain masterclasses and glass-blowing, so adults can get to grips with new techniques or have a go at a brand new skill, all taught by experienced artists.

Fun filled weekend workshops for children aged 3-13 years continue throughout May and June. Featuring a Sewing Club, a Splish Splosh Club and a Pottery Class, there are plenty of opportunities to get creative. Enrolment for July Children’s Craft Month opens on Monday, April 23 with classes in warm glass fusing, 3D printing and pottery and crafts.

Musical highlights include Louisiana singer Mary Gauthier on Friday, May 4 while Jane Talbot and Noel Harron will entertain the crowds on Friday, June 15 when they perform dark stories and songs from their show ‘The Wonder Tales.’

July brings the magnificent Mary Coughlan, one of Ireland’s greatest jazz and blues artists to Flowerfield. Taking to the stage on Friday, July 27 her ability to connect with both the song and the audience ensures a night not to be missed.

Tickets for all events are available now at Flowerfield Box Office and from Eventbrite.

Throughout the summer, Flowerfield will present a series of diverse and outstanding exhibitions in the galleries. A new exhibition of coastal landscape paintings by Sarah Carrington will be on display until Thursday, May 26. Following this, Marie Breenan’s photographs ‘From Russia with Love’ will run from Saturday, May 12 until Saturday, July 21. An opportunity to view an exhibition by Richard Croft will take place throughout July. A painter and printmaker of international standing, the exhibition ‘Richard Croft at 82’ will open on Saturday, July 7 until Saturday, July 28. The month of August brings ‘Intersection’ by Sharon Adams.

Flowerfield Galleries are open from Monday – Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm. Admission is free.

Families are also encouraged to come along to the annual free ‘Flowerfield Open House’ event on Saturday, August 18. This year there will be even more fabulous arts and craft activities, lots of live music and the Big Telly Theatre will present their magical mystery tour ‘Operation Elsewhere.’

To book tickets or to find out more information about any event, please contact Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 or visit www.flowerfield.org