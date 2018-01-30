New exhibitions open at Flowerfield Arts Centre

An exhibition featuring the work of Year 11 GCSE pupils from three local schools has gone on display in Flowerfield Arts Centre.

‘Landscapes of the North Coast’ includes paintings from pupils at St Joseph’s College, Loreto College and Coleraine Grammar School.

The exciting collection is inspired by the ‘Looking at Landscape’ exhibition, currently showing in the Ulster Museum. The project, which was funded by the Shared Education Signature Project, gave pupils the opportunity to work alongside the supremely talented local artist Sarah Carrington, who acted as their mentor and teacher.

The exhibition consists of 27 beautiful, mixed media, landscape paintings, and shows an impressive level of talent for such young artists. The work is on view until February 17 and is definitely not to be missed.

In the upper gallery, visitors can view a beautiful Print Collection by the late Robert Sellar until February 24. An esteemed local artist and print maker, Mr Sellar gifted a fabulous collection of his fine relief prints to the Arts Centre in 2004.

During his life Robert, who was also an NEELB School Inspector overseeing the schools’ Art Curriculum, enjoyed a long association with Flowerfield and the local arts community.

Admission to the galleries is free.

For further information contact Flowerfield Arts Centre Arts on 028 7083 1400 or visit www.flowerfield.org