New personal alarms for older people

Older people living in Ballysally, Millburn and Churchlands in Coleraine are being given free personal safety alarms designed to deter attacks and alert passers-by that someone is in danger.

The keyring-sized alarms emit a loud high pitched noise when they are activated, and are being distributed to 430 residents of Ballysally, Killowen, Millburn and Churchlands thanks to funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Safety Grants programme.

The distribution is being managed by Age Concern Causeway in partnership with the Police Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the Neighbourhood Renewal Department of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. As well as the personal safety alarms, the recipients are also being given advice leaflets on preventing burglaries and how to deal with cold callers.

Steve McCrudden, project co-ordinator with Age Concern Causeway said: “We’re grateful to the Housing Executive for supporting us in the project.”